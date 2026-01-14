FIR filed against unknown in Raju Pawar murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday with the brutal murder of the son of a former sarpanch in the Jamdi (Forest) area. The police filed an FIR against the unknown accused late Tuesday night at 11:50 pm.

Raju Ramchandra Pawar (45), son of the former sarpanch from Jamdi (Forest), was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon on the head and genitals by an unknown assailant on January 13 between 8 am. and 1:30 pm in a forest department plot near his farmland. To destroy evidence, the body was thrown into a drain.

An FIR has been registered at the Kannad Rural Police Station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Prakash Ramchandra Pawar. The exact motive behind the murder has not yet been ascertained.