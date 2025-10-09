FIR filed in Om Rathod’s suspicious death; Probe under SP supervision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following a court order, the Jawaharnagar Police have been directed to register an FIR and conduct a detailed probe under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police in the suspicious death of Om Sanjay Rathod, who allegedly died in a gas cylinder blast. The directive came from First Class Judicial Magistrate Prachi Palwe on October 9, after Om’s father Sanjay Rathod filed a criminal application demanding a fair investigation.

The Incident

On August 20, 2025, Om visited his uncle’s residence in New Shantiniketan Housing Society, Jawahar Colony, where a gas cylinder exploded, leaving him critically injured. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital. Initially, police treated it as an accidental death. Om’s father claimed the incident was not an accident but a murder. He pointed out blood stains, a ransacked house, and signs of struggle near the body. Neighbors reportedly saw Archana Subhash Rathod, who was with Om at the time, with a head injury and scratch marks on her neck. She allegedly went into hiding after the incident, further fueling suspicion.

Court’s observation

After reviewing the evidence and statements, the court observed that the death appeared suspicious and showed signs of a serious crime. The court therefore ordered police to register an FIR under Section 175(3) of the BNS Act and ensure a thorough, supervised investigation.