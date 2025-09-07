FIR registered against MJP, GVPR officials after child drowns in pipeline pit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chikalthana police registered an FIR on September 6 against Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and contractor GVPR after a three-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit dug for a parallel water pipeline project in Deolai on September 3.

According to complaint by Sandeep Bhaskar, a Deolai resident and furniture maker originally from Uttar Pradesh, he lives with his wife and three children in a rented home. Six months ago, MJP and GVPR dug pits in the locality for the pipeline project but allegedly left them without safety measures.

Rains had filled these pits with water. On September 3, his son Ishu (also called Ishwar) went out to play and did not return. His mother found him in one of the pits, and locals rushed him to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the funeral, Bhaskar lodged the complaint that led to the FIR.

------------------

FIRs filed, but accountability remains unclear

Negligence in the ongoing pipeline project has claimed a young life. This is not the first such incident linked to the company, yet records of action against responsible officials remain unclear, leaving citizens questioning accountability.