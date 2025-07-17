Fire alarm triggers panic at district hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sudden fire alarm around 8 pm on Wednesday sparked panic at the district hospital, though no actual fire broke out. The incident has raised serious concerns over the hospital’s emergency preparedness.

District civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar and Dr Padmaja Saraf inspected the premises on Thursday. They found multiple faulty alarm switches, malfunctioning control systems, and damaged wiring in several sections. Officials have listed all faults and directed the concerned department to carry out immediate repairs. The lapse has drawn public attention to the need for regular fire safety audits in vital public institutions.