Fire breaks out at apartment in friends colony; one family rescued, no casualties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out on Monday morning at Aadinath Manak Apartment in Friends Colony near the railway station, triggering panic among residents. The fire brigade received the alert at 9.50 am and immediately deployed a team to the spot.

According to officials, the blaze started due to a short circuit in the building’s meter room. Although the apartment had basic fire-safety provisions, the equipment was not adequate to control the situation. Thick smoke quickly spread through the stairway, making it difficult for residents on the upper floors to come out. Fire incharge officer Chhatrapati Kekan, along with fire officers Vijay Kothmule, Lahu Ghuge and Kishor Koli, led the operation. The team acted swiftly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other sections of the building. During the operation, one family on the third floor was trapped due to heavy smoke. They were unable to use the staircase as the smoke had filled the exit route. The fire brigade created a safe passage by ventilating the smoke and guiding the family out of the apartment. All members were rescued safely.

Fire safety lapses exposed

Incharge officer Kekan said the building lacked proper firefighting equipment, which could have helped control the fire in its early stages. He added that timely response from the fire brigade prevented a major incident. The team brought the situation under control within minutes, and no casualties were reported. The fire brigade has urged residential societies to maintain functional firefighting systems to avoid such risks in the future.