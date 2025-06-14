Fire breaks out at Bhagwati allied Chemicals in Paithan MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major fire broke out at Bhagwati Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., a chemical manufacturing unit in the Paithan Industrial Area, on Saturday evening at 5.50 PM.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed. According to police, the incident occurred at Plot No. C 3/4, where a sudden explosion on the second floor of the building triggered the fire. The loud blast caused panic among nearby residents, and thick smoke billowed into the sky following the explosion. At the time of the incident, three to four workers were on duty inside the premises. They managed to escape immediately after the explosion. Upon receiving the alert, the fire brigade rushed to the site and controlled the blaze within 20 minutes. Assistant police inspector Eshwar Jagdale and police constable Krishna Ugle from Paithan MIDC Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

“Given the increasing incidents of fire in chemical units within the Paithan Industrial Area, all companies will be issued safety directives,”

— API Eshwar Jagdale, Paithan MIDC Police Station.

Photo caption:

Smoke and flames rise from the Bhagwati Allied Chemicals unit in Paithan MIDC during Saturday's fire incident.