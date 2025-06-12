Fire breaks out at garage and scrap shop in Baijipura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a garage and scrap shop in Baijipura after strong winds caused electric wires to spark. The blaze destroyed materials stored in the garage and scrap shop. The fire brigade brought the fire under control after an hour of effort.

Alert locals quickly removed vehicles and gas cylinders from the shop, preventing a major disaster. The fire is believed to have started due to a short circuit at the shops owned by Salamat Bhangarwale and Sallauddin Jahagirdar. Citizens informed the fire department and Jinsi police immediately. A large crowd gathered at the spot. Several two-wheelers and other items were damaged in the fire. The blaze was controlled with the help of three fire tenders. Locals, including Salim Patel Borgavkar, also assisted in the firefighting efforts.