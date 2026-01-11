Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Sajapur;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major fire broke out at a scrap material godown in Sajapur in the early hours of Sunday, causing losses estimated at around Rs 2 lakh. The fire started at around 6 am and destroyed plastic, pipes, metal sheets and wooden material stored in the godown.

The godown, located at plot no. 110 in gut no. 54, belongs to scrap dealers Yadav and Khan. A nearby loading vehicle (MH-45 T 0566) was also damaged in the blaze. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among residents.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in time, preventing it from spreading further. A tata ace vehicle parked nearby was safely rescued after sustained efforts. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, with a short circuit suspected.