Fire breaks out at supply store in Waluj; Estimated damage of Rs 5 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out at "Shri Balaji Stationers & Industrial Suppliers" in the industrial town around 6 pm on Friday, causing an estimated loss of Rs 5 lakhs in goods.

Bharat Bhausaheb Gundale, the deputy sarpanch of Kasoda, owns the shop located at Plot No. K-217 in Waluja MIDC, specializing in safety equipment and stationery for companies. After a Diwali pooja at around 5.30 pm, Gundale and his team left for home. Smoke and flames erupted from the shop at 6 pm. The Waluj fire department quickly responded and extinguished the fire, fortunately preventing any casualties as no one was inside.

No damage to adjacent shops

The fire consumed stationery, furniture, wiring, spray cans, cotton, and various safety equipment. Gundale suspects a short circuit caused the blaze. However, the quick action of firefighters ensured that adjacent shops remained unharmed.