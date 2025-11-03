Fire breaks out at warehouse in Naregaon; losses estimated at Rs 10 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Mosambi Galli, Naregaon, around 7.51 am on Sunday, causing an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh. The blaze also damaged adjacent warehouses before being brought under control.

According to fire officer Chhatrapati Kekan, the affected warehouse stored plastic and recycling materials. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. “The warehouse did not have a fire safety NOC, which worsened the situation,” Kekan said. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. Fire brigades from Chikhalthana, Cidco, and Kanchanwadi rushed to the scene and successfully contained the flames. The firefighting team included officer Chhatrapati Kekan along with Madan Thate, Anand Bharakhale, Krusha Bhagwat, and others.

Why fires keep erupting in Naregaon

Speaking about frequent fire incidents in the area, officer Kekan said, “Most warehouses in Naregaon operate illegally without mandatory fire safety NOCs. Last year, three to four fire incidents were reported, and this is the first one this year.”