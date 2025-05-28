Fire brigade jawans get 32-ft deep rescue training in Raigad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In preparation for monsoon-related emergencies, firefighters from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) are receiving specialized deep-water rescue training. The training, held in Kolad, Raigad district, is designed to equip them to dive up to 32 feet deep during rescue operations.

Out of 30 selected personnel, 15 have already completed the first phase of an 18-day intensive training programme, which includes scuba diving up to 10 meters under strict discipline. The remaining 15 firefighters will undergo the training in the second phase.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has taken a significant step toward enhancing the capabilities of the fire section by initiating this advanced training. The city’s fire brigade is also responsible for handling emergencies in Jalna and Beed districts, making this training crucial for flood situations and other critical rescue missions.

A certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of trainees was held at the Smart City office on Wednesday. Present at the event were Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Deputy CEO (Smart City) Ravindra Jogdand, Head, Disaster Management Swapnil Sardar, Media Analyst Arpita Sharad, Assistant Vice Presidents, India Rescue (Training Partners) P. Balaji and Bharat Kumar.