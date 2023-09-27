Fire department conducts mock drill at MGM hospital

The fire department received a call at 3:50 pm saying, "The operation theater of MGM Hospital is engulfed in fire, there is also a patient in the hospital." The fire department responded immediately, with the first fire tender arriving in two minutes and the second in six minutes.

However, when the fire officials and employees arrived at the hospital, they were relieved to find that it was a mock drill. The mock drill had been planned by the fire department in secret, with only the very senior officials aware of it.

Cidco fire department chief Vijay Rathod reached the hospital in the second minute after the call was received. The fire tender from the Padampura section arrived six minutes later.