Fire destroys half of stored water supply pipes in Shahganj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out around 3:45 pm on Monday at the old bus stand site in Shahganj, where the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s contractor GVPR had stored plastic water supply pipes. The blaze spread quickly and damaged nearly half of the stock. Incharge officers Dipraj Gangwane and Pranal Survanshi reached the spot with their team. The fire brigade managed to control the flames after a prompt response. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.