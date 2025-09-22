Fire erupts while breaking ATM with gas cutter in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cash of Rs 1.54 was burnt when thieves tried to break the ATM machine with a gas cutter at Ambedkar Chowk in Sillod tehsil of the district, at 4 am, on Monday. The thieves managed to escape, leaving empty-handed due to the fire.

The thieves broke into the SBI ATM kiosk and used a gas cutter in an attempt to open the machine in the early morning today. Before that, they had sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras to block the footage. However, as they cut through the ATM, a fire broke out, forcing them to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, SBI’s control room in Mumbai received a signal indicating suspicious activity at the Sillod ATM. They immediately alerted Shrikant Pawar, the channel executive of the ATM servicing company based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who then informed the Sillod city police.

Police Inspector Sheshrav Udar, Assistant PI D R Kayande, and officers Rathod, Momin, and Jadhav rushed to the scene.

By the time they reached, the thieves had already escaped. The police managed to extinguish the fire, but Rs 1.54 lakh in notes had already been destroyed. A case was registered against unidentified thieves at the Sillod Town Police Station.

Rs 5.86 L saved

The ATM reportedly had a total of Rs 7.40 lakh in cash at the time of the incident. Out of this, Rs 1.54 lakh was destroyed in the fire. Thanks to the police’s quick action, the remaining Rs 5.86 lakh was saved. This came to light after an official inspection in the presence of the ATM loading staff.

4 thieves caught on CCTV

A total of four thieves involved in the attempted robbery were captured on another CCTV camera in Sillod. Their faces were covered with black scarves, and they arrived in a luxurious black car. API Kayande said that the same gang had previously looted another ATM in Chikhli, stealing Rs 12 lakh before targeting the Sillod ATM machine.