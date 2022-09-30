Fire fighting equipment given to forest department

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Considering the frequent fire incidents in the forest area in the district, the district administration has provided fire fighting equipment to the forest department.

Honorary forest warden Dr Kishor Pathak said, the forests are set ablaze by miscreants frequently. It is very difficult to extinguish the fire as the fire tenders cannot reach the higher altitude places. Hence, the fire takes a massive form and the vivid flora and fauna are destroyed. The forest department employees, social workers, and fire brigade jawans take extraneous efforts to extinguish the spreading fire. However, they do not have the fight fighting equipment. A demand was made demand for the equipment was made to district collector Sunil Chavan. He then directed the disaster management department to make the equipment available. The officer of the department Ajay Chaudary recently made fire fighting equipment including a fire blower, fireball, fire suit, fire beater, helmet grass cutter, rubber pipe, and other articles needed for extinguishing the forest fire.

The Forest department, fire brigade officers and Dr Pathak accepted the equipment.