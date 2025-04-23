Fire incidents in Bamu due to garbage, open DPs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fire incidents have started happening in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) due to open DPs, garbage in their compound and short circuits.

There are 14 DPs on the university's campus, and they have cleaned their compounds. However, the officials of Mahavitaran shirk the responsibility of removing garbage from the DPs. In this regard, the university's executive engineer, Ravindra Kale, wrote a letter to the Mahavitaran executive engineer.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar also contacted the electricity company through telephone. The officials of the company from its Begampura centre gave vague answers.

The fire incident occurred on Tuesday. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, General Administration Officer Dr. Kailash Pathrikar, Security Officer Balu Ingle and colleagues tried to extinguish the fire.

A major accident was averted as the Fire Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation brought the fire under control.

A short circuit occurred on Wednesday too, due to a broken wire. In the last two days, Garden Superintendent Kishor Nirmal and Sanitation Inspector Sunil Pandagale cleaned areas near the DPs. The power company officers are not ready to pay attention towards it, therefore, the danger remains.