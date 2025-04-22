Fire incidents in Kumbharwada & university

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sudden fire engulfed shops at Tulsi Towers and Amruteshwar Ram Mandir in the main market area of Kumbharwada on Tuesday morning.

In another incident, the grass behind the examination department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marjathwada University caught fire at 1 pm, forcing the administration and the fire department to rush to the spot.

Bhave and Company, Tulsi Cockries, and other plastic materials shops are located in Tulsi Towers in Kumbharwada. Local residents noticed smoke coming out of Bhave's shop, around 5 am on Tuesday. They immediately contacted Vishwajit Bhave.

On receiving information, Ashok Khandekar of the fire department rushed with his personnel.

The fire was brought under control in about half an hour. The fire department rushed in on time and the cash kept in the shops was saved.

The grass near the examination department of the university caught fire at 1 pm on the other hand. The fire department's team of Deepraj Gangavane and Vinayak Limbkar made every effort to prevent the fire from spreading to the examination building.

The losses due to fire is yet be ascertained.