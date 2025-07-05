Fire safety mock drill at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire safety mock drill was conducted at Shamit School, recently to enhance awareness and preparedness among students and staff in the event of a fire emergency. The drill began with the sounding of the fire alarm, prompting immediate evacuation of classrooms and other areas. All students and staff followed the evacuation plan and assembled at the designated safe zone within few minutes, maintaining order and discipline. Representatives from the local fire department and emergency services department supervised the drill and demonstrated the proper use of fire extinguishers and emergency response techniques. The mock drill highlighted the importance of regular safety training.