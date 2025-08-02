Fire safety takes a backseat as city’s industrial boom accelerates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City may be racing ahead in industrial growth and investment, but when it comes to fire safety, a dangerous gap is emerging.

The city’s industrial skyline is rising steadily, fuelled by surging investments and rapid infrastructural development. However, as economic momentum builds, a silent threat looms several industrial units are bypassing fire safety norms. A Lokmat Times investigation has revealed that a significant number of industries, particularly small and mid-sized units, are operating without the mandatory Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) a critical clearance from the fire department that certifies whether a building is equipped to prevent and withstand fire-related emergencies. According to sources, around 10 per cent of industrial units are functioning without this essential document a lapse that could prove fatal in the event of a blaze. “Large corporate players usually follow protocol. But smaller units often skip or delay the NOC process,” a senior fire department official disclosed. But experts are clear: these justifications fall flat when weighed against the risks. “One faulty wire in a non-compliant unit can lead to disaster,” warned a fire safety consultant. “It’s not just a lapse it’s negligence.” As MIDC zones in Waluj, Shendra, and Bidkin continue expanding, the gaps in fire safety compliance raise serious concerns. The city’s industrial ambition is undeniable but at what cost? Are we trading safety for speed in the name of progress?

Industry Drags on Fire Norms

Despite multiple fire incidents during recent summers from minor warehouse blazes to major industrial infernos compliance remains worryingly low. The Fire NOC is a prerequisite for obtaining a Building Completion Certificate (BCC), yet enforcement appears weak. Business owners often cite bureaucratic delays or high costs as reasons for avoiding the NOC process.

What is a Fire NOC?

A Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) is an approval from the fire department confirming that a building complies with all fire safety norms. It ensures that firefighting systems, escape routes, and safety standards are in place. Mandatory for commercial, industrial, institutional, and high-rise buildings, it is a prerequisite before construction or license renewal. Operating without it is not only unsafe but also illegal.

What happens if there’s no Fire NOC?

• The building lacks verified fire exits, alarms, and suppression systems.

• High risk to life and property in case of fire emergencies.

• Increased chances of fire-related fatalities or major damage.

Fire NOC data of the rest of the MIDC city (Headquarters)

Year Approved Pending

1-1-2025 – 1-07-2025 185 47

1-1-2024 – 31-12-2024 756 42

Fire NOC data of MIDC

Fire NOC data by the Shendra MIDC

Year Approved Reject

1-1-2025 – 1-07-2025 15 00

1-1-2024 – 31-12-2024 45 00

1-1-2023 – 31-12-2023 47 01

Fire NOC data by the Waluj MIDC

Year Approved Reject

1-1-2025 – 1-07-2025 28 00

1-1-2024 – 31-12-2024 58 00

1-1-2023 – 31-12-2023 57 02

All companies, institutions must obtain

“Whether it’s a small company or a large institution, every establishment must obtain a Fire NOC without exception. Fire safety compliance is not optional it’s essential for saving lives and property,”

— S P Bhagat, chief fire officer (Headquarter)

Fire NOC is a must, not an option

“Every industry, big or small, must obtain a Fire NOC. During fire incidents, many realize too late what they’ve ignored. It’s then they ask themselves why didn’t we take it earlier? Avoid such regret. Ensure safety by getting the NOC in time.”

— Shailesh Jadhav, fire officer MIDC (Shendra)

