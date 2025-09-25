First angry crowd protests with suicide victim’s body on Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Emotions erupted as Rajeshwar Navpute’s suicide triggered widespread anger against the municipal administration. Between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm, his family, relatives, and locals staged a protest on Jalna Road, holding his body and demanding action against municipal officials. Police struggled for hours to manage the crowd before the family finally took custody of the body.

Protest grows, police overwhelmed

Hundreds joined the demonstration, which spilled onto the streets and reached Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. Police tried to control the crowd but failed to stop the protesters from blocking traffic.

Body carried amid loud slogans

At 6.30 pm, family members carried Rajeshwar’s body from Mini Ghati to the chowk. Slogans against the municipal administration echoed, causing heavy traffic congestion in both directions.

Demand for FIR and written complaint

Protesters demanded an FIR against municipal official G. Shrikant for culpable homicide and refused to release the body until action was taken. Deputy Commissioner Prashant Swami and senior officers tried to pacify the crowd. Police eventually accepted a written complaint demanding FIR registration.

Municipality promises action

At 8 pm, the municipality issued a letter assuring the family that Rajeshwar’s construction and land documents would be verified, and lawful heirs would receive compensation in cash, RCC, or housing under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. The letter was signed by the additional commissioner.

Grief and final rites

The protest continued until 8:30 pm. Grief-stricken, Rajeshwar’s father and brother finally accepted the body after police assurances. His funeral was held at Chikalthan Crematorium at 9:30 pm amid tears and anguish.