First Gunthewari plot regularised in CSMRDA area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA) approved its first plot under the Gunthewari regularisation scheme. Authority chairman and divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar handed over the official order to beneficiary Sahil Chitlange on Wednesday. Joint metropolitan planner Ravindra Jayabhaye and deputy planner Akshay Theng were present. The scheme will ease property transactions and help citizens access bank loans. Papalkar urged eligible residents to take advantage of the initiative.