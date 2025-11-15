First ‘Osteosarcoma’ cancer surgery in Government Cancer Hospital in Central Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) successfully performed a complex surgery on a patient diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (osteosarcoma), a rare and complicated form of bone cancer. According to hospital authorities, this is the first successful osteosarcoma surgery in Central Maharashtra. The successful execution of such an advanced surgery at a government cancer hospital is considered a major milestone in the state’s cancer treatment system.

The patient underwent a total femur bone replacement (mega prosthesis) a surgery known for its high precision and risk level in bone cancer treatment. The procedure involved replacing the hip joint, knee joint, and thigh bone, giving the patient a new lease of life.

The surgery was performed under the guidance of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, advisor of Maharashtra State Cancer Care Project Dr. Kailas Sharma , and special officer Dr. Arvind Gaikwad. The surgical team included orthopedic onco-surgeons Dr. Gajanan Deshmukh, Dr. Rahul Jaju, and Dr. Masadool. Anesthetist Dr. Rashmi Bengali, along with resident doctors, nurses, and staff, also contributed significantly.

The Government Cancer Hospital has taken a historic step in cancer treatment through this surgery, which has proven highly beneficial for patients.

What is Osteogenic Sarcoma?

Osteogenic sarcoma is the most common type of primary malignant bone tumor. It develops from cells that form new bones. This cancer is usually found in the long bones of the arms and legs especially around the knee (distal femur, proximal tibia) or near the shoulder (proximal humerus).

Because of its rapid spread, timely diagnosis and expert medical intervention are extremely important, said orthopedic onco-surgeon Dr. Gajanan Deshmukh.

Photos

Orthopedic Oncosurgeon Dr. Gajanan Deshmukh

Surgical instruments used during the operation