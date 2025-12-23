First round of divisional fine arts festival from January 21

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first round of the 37th Divisional Lalit Kala Festival, organised by the Marathwada Art Development Corporation, will commence from January 21.

In this round, performances will include duet dance, solo dance, solo singing, and group drama. Only schools, groups, and individual performers who have received confirmed entries are required to report at 9 am at Ellora English School, Beed Bypass, in full costume and makeup, as per the allotted time slots, informed corporation secretary Pralhad Shinde.

Results will be declared and prizes distributed on the same day of the competition, and selections for the final round will be made accordingly. Successful participants from the first round will qualify for the final round. The final round is scheduled to be held on February 3 at 9 am at Tapadia Natya Mandir.

All participants and team leaders are instructed to be present strictly as per the given date and time. No entry will be permitted after the scheduled time, and latecomers will not be allowed to perform, Shinde said.

Schedule:

Tuesday, January 21: 9.30 am – Group drama, solo singing

Wednesday, January 22: 9.30 am – Duet dance and solo dance