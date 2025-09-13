First Sharadiya Navratri festival after consecration of new idol of Renuka Mata Grand celebrations at the temple on beed bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Harihar Sadguru Shaktipith Renuka Mata temple on Beed Bypass has recently been renovated. From August 2 to 4, the temple hosted the consecration ceremony of the new idol of the Goddess with great enthusiasm. The upcoming Sharadiya Navratri will be the first festival after this event and will be celebrated with grandeur. Coincidentally, this year Navratri spans 10 days, making it a special opportunity for devotees to immerse themselves in worship.

The festival is being organized under the guidance of Sadguru Appa Maharaj and planned by Ambarish Maharaj and Aniruddha Maharaj. All slots for devotional music services have already been booked. Bhajan groups will perform in two sessions daily: from 5:30 am to 6:30 am and from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Sharadiya Navratri festival will be held from September 22 to October 1. The first day will feature Ghatasthapana. Daily rituals include aarti, prasad distribution, pradakshina, group chanting, afternoon aarti and prasad, bhajans, kirtans, Samartha Granth Parayan, evening Rajopchar rituals, puja, evening aarti, jhula, evil-eye ritual, prasad distribution, and panchpadi pradakshina at night. Major events include Ashtami Homahavan on September 30, Navami, Kuladharma, and Kulachar on October 1, followed by Saraswati Puja, Dussehra, and Seemollanghan on October 2, marking the conclusion of the festival, informed Nandu Adwant.

Social Programs: Tree plantation, free distribution of school materials to needy students, and food donation drives in orphanages will also be conducted.

Caption: The newly consecrated idol of Goddess at Harihar Sadguru Shaktipith Renuka Mata Temple.