Five acquitted in alleged hand amputation claim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Five individuals accused of a life-threatening assault that allegedly resulted in the amputation of the victim's hand have been acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Additional Sessions Judge N. M. Jamdar issued the order declaring the accused not guilty.

The court acquitted Narayan alias Santosh Shamlal Bamne, Akshay S J, Chandrakant alias Chandu Uttamrao Hiwrale, Kisan alias Kiran Shamlal Bamne, and Shamlal alias Seetal Sitaram Bamne of all charges related to the alleged attack.

What was the incident?

The case stemmed from a dispute over cattle tethering between the complainant Prakash Ramlal Bamne and his uncle Shamlal, along with his cousins Narayan and others. On September 27, 2016, Prakash filed a complaint alleging that his uncle, cousins, and two others launched a deadly assault on him. According to Prakash, his cousin Santosh attacked him with an axe on both hands, while the others beat him with wooden sticks and kicks and punches. After the attack, Prakash’s uncle and the police took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, and later to a private hospital, where his right arm had to be amputated at the shoulder.

Accident or Assault?

Defense lawyer Adv. K.G. Bhosale, representing the accused, pointed out multiple flaws in the investigation. He highlighted that both the police and Prakash’s uncle had informed the hospital that the injuries were due to an accident, not an assault. Adv. Bhosale also brought to the court's attention that when Prakash’s arm was amputated, the police had questioned whether it was due to a poison infection, suggesting alternative medical causes for the injury. He was assisted by Adv. Shrikant Shinde and Adv. S K Bhosale in the case.