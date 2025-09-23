Five animals injured in two separate attacks of leopard in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Leopard attacks are increasing day by day across the district, putting livestock-rearing farmers in trouble. On Monday night, a leopard attacked at Pimpaldari in Sillod tehsil, killing two goats and two goat-kids. In another incident at Jatwa in Phulambri tehsil, a calf was killed by a leopard. These attacks have created an atmosphere of fear among farmers.

At Pimpaldari in Sillod tehsil, farmer Manglabai Sonaji Sirsath has a shed for goats on her farm. The shed is enclosed with a 12-foot-high wire fence. On Monday night, after feeding and watering the goats, she tied them inside the shed. Around midnight, a leopard leapt over the wire fence, entered the shed, and killed two goats along with two goat-kids. The incident came to light early Tuesday morning. The lady suffered a loss of about ₹40,000.

Upon receiving the information, a team led by forester J R Tarte and forest guard S U Sonune, and one another conducted the inspection. As leopard attacks continue to rise in the Pimpaldari area, farmers are living in fear.