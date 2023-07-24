Five caught playing 'Jhanna-Manna'

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MIDC Waluj police arrested five persons from Cidco Mahanagar on Sunday afternoon for playing the gambling game of 'Jhanna-Manna'. The police arrested these five gamblers and confiscated cash and other articles amounting to a sum of Rs 53,600.

As per the details, the MIDC Waluj police received a tip-off about illegal gambling activities taking place in Suryavanshinagar on Sunday at around 1:00 pm. The police conducted a raid and caught the culprits red-handed while playing 'Jhanna-Manna' game and placing bets.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh Ramlal Tavar (residing in Cidco Mahanagar), Hanumant Pralhad Bade (resident of Vadgaon), Shamarav Narayan Sonavane, Anil Shankar Survey, and Gyanba Shamarav Solanke (all residents of Bajajnagar). The police seized cash, five mobile handsets, and other gambling articles from them.

A case has been registered against these five gamblers based on the complaint lodged by police constable Yashwant Gobade. Further investigations will be carried out by head constable Suresh Tarav.