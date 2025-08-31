Five held with Rs 15 lakh worth charas in Mukundwadi raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mukundwadi police on Sunday night arrested five persons, including a woman, who had come to Ambikanagar to sell charas during the ongoing Ganesh festival. Police seized 1.5 kg of the contraband, valued at Rs 15 lakh, along with two motorcycles.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Muzammil (34) and Loman alias Noman Khan(21), both from Rehmania Colony; Mohammad Laikhuddin (25) of Rahimnagar; Shaikh Rehan (19) of Katkat Gate; and Shaikh Sultana. The action came after a police patrol team received a tip-off about a group selling charas in an Ambikanagar building. Acting swiftly, police sub inspector Shivaji Ghorpade and his team, under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police Manish Kalyankar and police inspector Sachin Ingole, raided the spot with a forensic unit and seized the consignment in the presence of panch witnesses. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Mukundwadi police station, and all five accused are in custody. The investigation is being carried out by assistant police inspector Sanjay Bahure.