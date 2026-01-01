Five independents withdrew nominations from ERO-6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At election returning office (ERO) No. 6, a total of five independent candidates from Prabhags 24 and 25 withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday. The withdrawal process began at 10 am, and by 2 pm, three women candidates had withdrawn their nominations. These included Meera Chavan from prabhag 24 and Urmila Kawade and Sheetal Bakal from prabhag 25.

Later in the afternoon, Arun Dahihande and Shaikh Ibrahim from prabhag 25 also withdrew their nomination papers. The candidates did not clearly state the reasons for withdrawing their nominations; however, it was reported that in one case, a woman candidate withdrew because another member from her household was contesting the election.