Five injured as three cars collide with stationary tempo near Bilda Phata

Chhharapati Sambhajinagar

Five people sustained injuries after three cars collided with a stationary Eicher tempo on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon National Highway near Bilda Phata around 7.30 pm on Friday.

The accident occurred when the tempo stopped suddenly to let a tractor cross the road. Three speeding cars (MH-20-EJ-2066), (MH-29-ED-9832), and (MH-20-EY-9933) crashed into each other in a chain reaction. The injured include Satish Chavan, Surendra Sardar, Ashok Pardhe, and two others. All sustained minor injuries, while the cars were badly damaged. Following the incident, the tempo driver fled the spot. No police complaint had been registered till late Friday night.

Photo: One of the cars damaged in the collision near Bilda Phata.