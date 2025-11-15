Five injured in two separate accidents in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five people were injured in two separate accidents that took place on Saturday in Limbejalgaon of Gangapur tehsil and Sillod tehsil. In one incident, a speeding car overturned and hit the road divider, while in the other, two cars collided head-on.

On the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway at Limbejalgaon, around 2:14 am on Friday midnight, a speeding car (MH 20 JY 3264) lost control, overturned three times, and crashed into the divider. In this accident, Ishwar Padmakar Bhosale (31) and Dattu Padmakar Bhosale (32), both residents of Pimpalgaon Peth (Sillod), were seriously injured. The accident occurred while they were travelling from Pimpalgaon Peth to Ahilyanagar.

The patrolling Waluj Police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case has been registered at the Waluj Police Station. The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for some time, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. Police eventually cleared and normalized the traffic flow.

In the second incident, an Omni van (MH 38 1245) was travelling from Sillod towards Shivna on the Sillod–Ajanta National Highway, while a car (MH 19 CF 3336) was coming from Jalgaon towards Sillod. Around 12:30 pm on Saturday, the two vehicles collided head-on in front of a hotel.

In this accident, Haji Khan, Shoaib Qureshi, and Sunita Kisan Gawli (all residents of Shivna, Sillod) were injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.The impact was so severe that the front portion of the van was completely crushed.