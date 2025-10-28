Five new skill development centers to come up in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With major companies like Toyota, JSW, and Ather Energy setting up industries in the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) area, five new skill development centers will soon be established in the city. These centers will be set up jointly by Toyota, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Sakal Maratha Samaj, and MIDC.

Over the past year and a half, multinational companies such as Toyota Kirloskar, JSW, Ather Energy, and Lubrizol have announced projects in Bidkin DMIC. These companies have already taken possession of land and begun factory construction. Most of the industries investing in DMIC belong to the electric vehicle sector, and to ensure the availability of skilled manpower, Toyota plans to establish its own skill development center.

Additionally, Industries minister Uday Samant recently announced the setting up of a high-quality skill development center at the MIDC. CMIA has also decided to establish a similar center, while CII has announced plans to build one at Auric .

(Box)

Sakal Maratha Samaj to set up skill center soon

The Sakal Maratha Samaj has resolved to establish the Aausaheb Research and Training Institute (ARTI) , an international-standard skill development center. A convention of the Samaj will soon be held to take this initiative forward.