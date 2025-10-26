Five notorious burglars held by crime branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Local Crime Branch arrested five habitual burglars involved in a major theft at New Shriram Electrical and Electronics in Kumbhephal. The gang had stolen goods worth Rs 1.82 lakh by breaking open the shop shutter on October 23. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Bolero pickup near Sundarwadi and seized the stolen property. The accused, all residents of Nevasa and Walunj, confessed to multiple burglaries in Karmad, Phulambri, Virgaon, and Vaijapur. The action was led by police inspector Vijay singh rajput.