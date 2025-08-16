Five two-wheelers, hyva truck stolen in a day; over 800 Bikes Missing in 8 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vehicle thefts in the city are spiraling, with five two-wheelers and a Hyva truck stolen on Friday alone.

Sockingly, more than 800 bikes have gone missing in the past eight months, yet police have failed to launch an aggressive crackdown. In Balajinagar, thieves stole Gaurav Sonawane’s moped within 15 minutes while he stood nearby, talking on his phone. Similarly, Amol Sonawane, an employee at Bank of Baroda, lost his bike parked outside the Town Center branch on August 13. Thefts were also reported from Swami Vivekanand Nagar (N-12), Sajapur, and outside a hotel near Dhoot Hospital. Frustrated citizens say the unchecked thefts expose poor policing and rising lawlessness in the city.