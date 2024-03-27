Fleet of 1273 vehicles ready for LS polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acting upon the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the district election branch has seized all the government vehicles, in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, and make the necessary arrangements accordingly.

The district administration needs a total of 1273 vehicles including 558 jeeps, 363 buses, 36 mini buses, 279 cruiser jeeps, and 34 containers for the election task.

It may be noted that the election branch has been instructed to deploy vehicles as per the requirement in each legislative assembly constituency in the district. The administration is also told to check the condition of vehicles in its fleet. The local administration has been authorised to hire vehicles (as per need) from the vehicle supplier. The administration has also been instructed to prepare a transport mobility plan with specific mention of the routes of vehicles that will be transporting polling machines and other election materials. The ECI order also stated to equip all the vehicles with GPS for monitoring purposes.

The deputy collector (election branch) Devendra Katke said, “ We have acquired the government vehicles. Meanwhile, the process to acquire vehicles which are used and which are not used in the election work is underway.”