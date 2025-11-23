Flight delayed by 90 minutes, guests left restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indigo evening flight to Delhi was delayed by one and a half hours on Sunday. As a result, cultural ambassadors and delegates from various countries heading to Delhi had to wait anxiously at the airport. The delay was caused by a late-arriving flight from Delhi, which in turn postponed the departure of the Delhi-bound flight. Attempts to get a comment from Indigo officials were unsuccessful, as they declined to speak on the matter.