Flight from Delhi cancelled due to fog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The morning flight from Delhi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was cancelled on Saturday due to dense fog in Delhi.

IndiGo Airlines has a regular service between Delhi and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the same plane’s service from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Delhi. The plane which takes a flight from Delhi at 4.50 am was cancelled at the last minute on Saturday.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in the city at 6.40 am and depart for Delhi at 7.20 am, after picking up passengers. However, due to the heavy smog in Delhi for the last two days, the flight had to be cancelled at the last minute.