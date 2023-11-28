Flights services disrupted due to low visibility

Visibility at 300 meters due to fog, one aircraft aborted, another hovered over the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cloudy and foggy conditions reduced visibility to 300 meters on Tuesday morning. In such a situation, Air India's Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight had to make 4 to 5 circles in the city's sky and take it back to Mumbai, while IndiGo's morning Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai flight was canceled.

For the third day in a row, the city witnessed cloudy conditions since Tuesday morning. Morning air services were affected by foggy conditions. While IndiGo's morning Mumbai flight was delayed, Air India's flight from Mumbai entered the city's skies as scheduled. However, the plane could not land at Chikalthana airport due to fog. The plane made 4 to 5 circles in the sky. However, even after that, the aircraft did not get visibility to land and went back to Mumbai. This Air India flight came back to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an hour. The Delhi-Hyderabad morning flight was also hit by bad weather. Airport sources informed that both these planes arrived late.

How much visibility is needed to land a plane

A minimum visibility of 1200 meters is required for landing. But, this visibility was reduced to 300 meters. This makes it impossible for the plane to land.