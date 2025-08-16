Flood in Sukhna river surrounds many areas in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There was heavy rainfall in the areas of Harsul Sawangi, Chauka, Kolthan, Palashi, Warud Kaji and Pisadevi near the city on Independence Day.

This caused a major flood in the Sukhna River. The water of this flood entered more than a hundred houses and shops in 21 colonies in the Naregaon area along the riverbed. There was major damage to houses, shops and four-wheeled vehicles. The city and the area have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days. However, this rain was not everywhere.

The city experienced heavy rainfall on Friday morning while various areas, including Chauka, Harsul Sawangi, Kolthan, Palshi and Pisadevi,

Warud Kaji received heavy rain in the afternoon.

The heavy rainfall in this mandal was recorded at the revenue rain measurement centre. Sukhna River, nullahs of the areas were flooded due to this rain. Flood water entered 21 new small and large settlements in the Naregaon area located on the bank of the Sukhna River.

More than 500 houses and shops were surrounded by water because of the water. Household goods and food grains in the houses were damaged at this time. Moreover, the cars parked in front of the houses were also submerged in water.

Box

Areas submerged for 3rd time

There have been many encroachments on the Sukhna river and nullahs flowing through Naregaon. Also, the Sukhna river basin has become shallow. The waste near the garbage depot in the drain flowing through Naregaon was clogged because of thermocol. As a result, the Fire Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said that the water from the river and nullahs entered the neighbouring colonies.

Box

Help from Fire Brigade Dept

As soon as it was learned that flood water had entered the colonies of Naregaon, the Fire Brigade Department personnel rushed there with two JCBs at 5.30 pm on Friday. The JCB removed the thermocol and other waste from the main drain in Naregaon and freed up the water flow. After this, the water started receding.