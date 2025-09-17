Flooding in Manudevi & Bhavani Rivers of Soyegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manudevi River and Bhavani River at Bormal in Soyegaon tehsil of the district were flooded once again because of cloudburst-like rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon in the Ajanta mountain range, Bormal and Nandgaon tandas.

Floodwaters entered around 150 homes in both villages on the second day, forcing residents to evacuate and take shelter in local schools. Fear of flooding kept them awake through the night.

Many had tears in their eyes as their hard-earned belongings and homes, built through years of labour, were washed away within moments.

In both Nandgaon and Bormal, several wells were engulfed by the flood, causing them to collapse.

A major road connecting Marathwada via the Ghatanandra Ghat has developed a big pothole, cutting off access between Khandesh and Marathwada.

Box

17 homes damaged 12 villages

Besides Nandgaon tanda, 17 houses in 12 other villages of the tehsil suffered partial or complete damage. In addition, 13 cattle were swept away and died in the floodwaters.

“Data on housing damage in the tehsil is being collected. Independent assessments (panchnamas) of the losses will be conducted, and compensation will be provided according to government norms, said Manisha Mene, tehsildar.