Flower prices stabilize after Mahalaxmi festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahalaxmi festival sent flower prices soaring, with tuberose, rose, kakda, and chrysanthemum selling at double and triple rates. For three days, flowers fetched “golden prices” kakda touched Rs 1,000–Rs 1,200 per kilo.

Prices tumble after festival

Once the festival ended, demand crashed, dragging rates down across the market:

• Marigold: Rs 150 → Rs 70

• Tuberose: Rs 800 → Rs 250

• Rose: Rs 500 → Rs 200

• Aster: Rs 300 → Rs 150

• Chrysanthemum: Rs 300 → Rs 120

• Kakda: Rs 1,200 → Rs 400 (per basket)

Garlands hit rock bottom

Garlands that sold for Rs 400–Rs 1,000 a pair during Mahalaxmi are now available at Rs 200. Small garlands are going for as low as Rs 30. “With flower rates dropping, sellers had no choice but to cut garland prices,” said trader Ravi Mali.

More dips expected

Trader Babasaheb Tambe noted: “Mahalaxmi brings the highest garland sales. Prices have fallen but demand remains steady due to Ganeshotsav. During Pitru Paksha, rates will drop even further.”