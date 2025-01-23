Fly high but never forget hands that raised you: District Collector Swami

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Fly high but never forget the hands that raised you. Students should aim big and aspire to create jobs rather than seeking jobs,” said Deelip Swami while addressing the annual degree distribution ceremony of Maulana Azad College organised s at the Seminar Hall of Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Campus on Thursday.

Highlighting the competitive nature of exams like the UPSC, he reminded the students that life henceforth would be full of challenges but with a strong value system students can navigate through them successfully.

Dr S B Patwari and Dr A T Khan (IIT Guwahati and former Vice Chancellor of Aliah University) also guided the participants.

Chairman Farhat Jamal, in his presidential address, remembered the contributions of the late Dr. Rafiq Zakaria, the college’s founder. Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui and the staff were present.

The ceremony commenced with a formal procession led by Vice Principal Dr Arif Pathan, followed by a soulful recitation of Qeerat by Maulana Musheer Nadvi. Dr Aparna Saraf, Dr J D Shaikh and Dr Mohd Ashfaque Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.