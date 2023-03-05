Foil attempts of breaching peace over renaming issue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents alleged that the peace of the city is being breached over the issue of the renaming of the city. People should come together and foil the attempts to breach the peace of the city and the police should organize meetings of peace committees in various parts of the city, they demanded.

Political parties and organisations are staging agitation in support and opposing the renaming of the city. Some are trying to breach the peace of the city. Four youths highlighted the photo of Aurangzeb in the district collectorate area. In reply, some organisations spread provocative messages on social media and also started agitation. Similarly, a chowk at Jalna road in the Chikalthana area was named without permission. Such minor events can provoke the sentiments of the people. Many people are trying to make political gains from it. Hence, the peace-loving people should try to foil the attempts to breach the peace of the city.

Some youths named a chowk opposite District Civil Hospital (DCH) Alamgir Aurangzeb Chowk without permission. Cidco MIDC police station on receiving the information rushed to the spot. A case has been registered against one youth, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.

Similarly, four youths were booked for highlighting a poster of Aurangzeb in the District Collectorate area, said City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri.

Meanwhile, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta said, everyone, has the right to agitate in a democratic way. However, any activity or statement hampering the sentiments of two communities should not be done. The responsible persons should keep a watch on the activities of the youngsters. No one should breach the law. Police will take stern action and no one will be spared. Everyone should take care that the peace of the city is maintained.