Folk art is alive due to changing social flows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Change is the stability of culture. It is because of these changing social flows that our folk art is alive and thriving today,” said dignitaries while releasing the book ‘Jagran: Upasna Natyache Badalte Pravah’ in a programme held at MGM University on Thursday.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam released the book written Dr Raju Sonawane. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam at the beginning of the ceremony. University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr John Chelladurai and Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr H N Sonkamble, students and teachers from various departments were present. Dr Anita Phulwade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Amardeep Asolkar proposed a vote of thanks.