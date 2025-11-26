Folk music won hearts of audience

2nd day of AIU's Central Youth Festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This folk music concert brought together the folk cultures of different States, diversity and gave the message of ‘unity’ through the sound of music. This performance continued to dominate the hearts of the audience at the 39th Central Zone Youth Festival, being organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at JNEC Lawns, MGM University on Wednesday.

The young artists from different universities of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh performed folk music on the second day today. The melodious accompaniment of traditional instruments, the sound of regional folk traditions and the colourful costumes of these performances captivated the hearts of the audience.

Indore's Devi Ahilya University presented an impressive folk music with ‘daf, nagada, damru, naal, manjire, harmonium and flute, combining the beautiful melody of the hilly tunes of North India and the rhythm of Maharashtra. Without using any lyrics, only the playing of tunes and percussion instruments enchanted the audience.

The team from Rajiv Gandhi Technological University, Bhopal, performed the folk music of the Bambalia tradition related to the Narmada Maya with dholak, nagada, cymbals, flute and other instruments. The cultural voice of the Bundelkhand-Mahakoushal region clearly emerged from their presentation.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University created an effective confluence of various folk music genres such as spiritual songs, gawlan, lawani, devotional and tribal songs and Bharud in Marathi attire. Instruments like flute, sambal, dhol-tasha, halgi, dholki, mrudang, tuntune, tarpa gave a special Marathi touch to the folk music.

Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University presented a grand folk orchestra of more than 60 instruments, combining many folk forms from Lawani, Bharud, tribal dance, Bhupali and Angai of Maharashtra in one performance. The sounds of the land of Maharashtra resonated in the mind with the sound of powerful percussion instruments.

Indira Kala Sangeet University of Chhattisgarh, Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla University (Raipur, Chhattisgarh), AKS University (Satna, MP), Rabindranath Tagore University and MP presented a glimpse of the rich folk tradition of the State with the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments and costumes.