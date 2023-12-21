Folklore scholar Padmashri Prabhakar Mande passes away

Breathed last in Ahmednagar The funeral will be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A profound scholar of folklore and folk culture, senior writer Dr Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande (90, Ahmednagar) passed away on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ahmednagar. His last rites will be performed in Ahmednagar on Friday. He is survived by two sons, two daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. He was known as a student-loving teacher, folk literature researcher, critic and eloquent speaker.

Dr Prabhakar Mande was born on December 16, 1933. While being a teacher, he completed his Phd with subject 'Loksahitya in Kannad tehsil a speculative study'. The book ‘Kalgitura Adhyatmik Shahiri' on this thesis is famous. In 1973, while teaching at Shivaji College in Parbhani, he joined the Marathi department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University after the retirement of famous critic VL Kulkarni. Worked in the university till 1993. Under his guidance, 21 students completed Ph.D. Mande's research in the field of folk culture, folk literature, folk tradition and folk life was influential throughout the state.

He established the 'Loksahita Parishad' and carried out a movement with contemporary researchers to broaden folklore research. He elaborated the tradition of Upasana Pradhan and Ranjanpradhan folk singing. Analyzed the traditions of Bhedik Kavan. Therefore, many folk traditions of Marathwada were studied for the first time.

He also did substantial work in folklore collections. 'The Nature of Folklore', 'Folk Theatre: Tradition, Nature and Future', 'Ek Hota Raja', 'Lokrangbhumi', 'Introduction of Folklore', 'Gavgadyabaher', 'Tradition of Folk artists', 'Lokrangdhara', 'Plays in Folklore', He wrote many books such as 'Mang Ani Tyanche Mangte', 'Lokparamparetil Shahanpan', 'Upekshit parva', 'Adivasi Multaha Hinduch', 'Bilvadal', 'Dalit Sahitya Niralepan'.

Awarded Padma Shri

Dr Prabhakar Mande served as the president of Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan in 2007. Also, he served as the president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Folk Art Association twice. President Draupadi Murmu honored him with the 'Padma Shri' award this year. Apart from that, he has been honored with hundreds of other awards.

Last public appearance on July 22

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was present for the felicitation ceremony of the Padma Shri award winners at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. In this ceremony, Dr Prabhakar Mande was also honored. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prabhakar Mande had said that what he saw and felt in his life was expressed through words. I dedicate this honor to my education in Nagsenvan.

Met Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

From college life, Dr Mande was fond of research. He had written a research article on the biography of Madhvamunishwar. He showed this article to the then Principal of Milind College, MB Chitnis. He liked the article very much and took him to meet Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar praised the article and blessed him saying 'Keep studying like this, keep researching'.