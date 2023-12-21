Folklore scholar Padmashri Prabhakar Mande passes away

Breathed last in Ahmednagar: Last rites will be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A profound scholar of folklore and folk culture, senior writer Dr Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande (90, Ahmednagar) passed away on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ahmednagar. His last rites will be performed in Ahmednagar on Friday. He is survived by two sons, two daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren. He was known as a student-loving teacher, folk literature researcher, critic and eloquent speaker.

Dr Mande was born on December 16, 1933. While being a teacher, he completed his Ph.D on the topic of 'A Study of Folklore in Kannad tehsil'. The book 'Kalgitura Adhyatmik Shayari' is famous. In 1973, while teaching at Shivaji College in Parbhani, he met the famous critic VL Kulkarni and after his retirement he joined Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in the Marathi department. Worked in the university till 1993. Under his guidance, 21 students completed Ph.D.