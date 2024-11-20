Followers of two candidates come face to face in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in the Sillod (104) constituency for some time, after the followers of Mahayuti’s candidate Abdul Sattar and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s candidate Suresh Bankar clashed with each other over a suspect of distributing money at the tehsil’s Ghatabri, Hatti and Pimpri villages. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Sena faction) candidate Suresh Bankar was jostled by a crowd, when he went to check the bogus voting complaint in Jamal Shah Colony in Sillod town, today at 5 pm.

The Sillod (104) constituency recorded around 80 per cent voting on Wednesday. According to the administration, the strength of voters in the constituency is 3,57,985. Of which, 2,86,404 citizens (80 per cent) cast their votes till the evening.

It so happened that acting upon the information about bogus voting in the above Colony, the candidate Bankar went to the concerned polling station. There, he confronted an officer at one of the booths. At this time, a crowd gathered, surrounded Bankar, and physically jostled him. Besides, his driver, Mobin, was also beaten. Following this, some individuals attacked Shaikh Wasim. Soon after, the crowds from both sides gathered, creating a tense atmosphere. Abdul Sattar was informed of the situation and immediately arrived at the polling station. He ensured Bankar's safe exit and had him escorted to his vehicle. Since no complaint was filed by anyone, no case was registered until late at night. Despite this incident, the situation in Sillod city remains tense but calm.