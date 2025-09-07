Food donation stalls delight devotees along Shivajinagar Ganesh immersion route

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 80 public Ganesh mandals from Garkheda carried their idols with much fanfare for immersion at Shivajinagar, joined by thousands of devotees immersing household idols. Along the route, charitable organizations and individuals set up food donation stalls, offering maha-prasad that devotees eagerly enjoyed.

At the Shivajinagar immersion well, office-bearers and volunteers from mandals in Pundliknagar, Garkheda, Jawahar Colony, Trimurti Chowk, Shivajinagar, and Ulkanagari gathered in large numbers. Around 25–30 stalls lined the route, serving khichdi, poha, spiced chickpeas, tea, and sealed water bottles.

Strict police arrangements ensure safety

Following last year’s stone-pelting incident during the immersion, police maintained tight security. Police inspector Ashok Bhandare, police inspector Rajshree Ade, Sachin Kumbhar, Shivprasad Korhale, and the riot control squad were deployed along the route to ensure smooth proceedings.