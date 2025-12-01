For girls entering adolescence, the Kishori Vikas Project becomes a strong support system

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While the city is progressing, the situation of families migrating from rural areas remains challenging. Due to financial struggles, insecurity and lack of proper shelter, many girls living in urban slums are deprived of education. Bringing hope amidst these difficulties is the Kishori Vikas Project, run for the past 16 years by the Savitribai Phule Integrated Social Organisation. The project has transformed the lives of thousands of girls by giving them direction and confidence.

Under this initiative, the organisation conducts Kishori Vikas classes on different days of the week across 23 settlements in the city, including Misarwadi, Naregaon, Brijwadi and Sindhi Colony. Girls who have dropped out of school are taught small home-based businesses, various skills and self-defence techniques to help them become independent. Twenty facilitators work in the city and six in rural areas, supported by four coordinators.

Activities Included

Self-defence training

Workshops on health and hygiene

Mehendi, decorative items, making lanterns and earthen lamps

Wall pieces, woollen curtains, household handicrafts

These hobby classes help many girls who once feared stepping outside their homes stand confidently on their own feet. “These classes made us bold. We started earning a little money. Our families feel proud of us,” said one participant.

Major role in preventing child marriage

One of the most important aspects of the Kishori Vikas Project is child marriage prevention. During adolescence, girls undergo rapid emotional and physical changes. At this stage, the project’s facilitators regularly visit communities, listen to girls’ problems, offer counselling and help them make informed decisions. Over the past three years, the project has successfully prevented 445 child marriages.

Additionally, programmes such as “Ek Kali Umlatana” (When a Bud Blossoms) and “Good Touch–Bad Touch” are conducted in 30 schools. Through meetings with parents, discussions are held on the pressure, fear and hesitation faced by girls, helping guide families as well.

From adolescence to young adulthood

“‘Kishori Project’ works for girls aged 9–16, while ‘Yuvati Mandal’ supports girls after Class 10. Our aim is to remove fear from their minds, teach life skills, empower them with self-defence and build their confidence.”

— Vandana Suradkar, project head